Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Amphenol (APH) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amphenol (APH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amphenol is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, APH has returned 30.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 19% on average. As we can see, Amphenol is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 85.5% year-to-date.
For American Superconductor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 236% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.7% this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, American Superconductor falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #172. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphenol and American Superconductor as they could maintain their solid performance.