Company News for Aug 14, 2024

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO - Free Report) declined 4.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (MRNS - Free Report) shares tumbled 4.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 loss of $0.60 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.59 per share.
Shares of Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) jumped 6.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.
The Home Depot, Inc.’s (HD - Free Report) shares rose 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 per share. 
Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary medical retail