Delta Air (DAL) Looking to Strengthen its Mexican Presence
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) intends to increase the flying options for its passengers to Mexico. This Atlanta-based carrier decided to introduce routes from Detroit to Tulum and Los Angeles to Mazatlán this winter. Additionally, Delta’s partner Aeromexico will introduce flights from Atlanta to Manzanillo and Newark to Mexico City. Following these route additions, Delta’s seat capacity will increase 7% as it aims to meet the anticipated demand swell in winter.
Following the decision, Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior V.P. of Network Planning, stated, “Mexico is one of our most popular destinations for U.S. customers. That’s why we’re adding four new destinations in Mexico this year, giving our customers even more ways to experience Latin America’s rich cultural heritage.”
Flights from Detroit to Tulum are slated to commence from Jan 11, 2025. This will be the first time that Delta operates on the route. From Dec 21, 2024, Delta intends to start operating flights to another Mexican destination — Mazatlán from Los Angeles. The flights to Tulum and Mazatlán will operate on Saturdays on Delta’s Boeing 737-800 and Airbus 319 aircraft. These jets offer First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin options.
From Oct 27, 2024, DAL’s partner Aeromexico will offer daily service between Newark, NJ and Mexico City. This will boost the companies’ combined offerings to five daily flights in the Mexico City-New York market. Additionally, Monterrey, a key industrial and business hub in Mexico, will have direct access to Denver, courtesy of Aeromexico’s new flight scheduled to take to the skies from Dec 21, 2024.
Apart from the above decision to add routes, DAL was in the news recently when it suspended flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv through Aug 31, due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Delta is not the only carrier to suspend flights to Tel Aviv due to concerns over increased conflict in the Middle East.
Citing security-related issues, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future. Following the removal of the Tel Aviv flights from its schedule, UAL said that its customers can seek refunds or rebook flights to any city in Europe or the Middle East. European low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Aug 26, citing “operational restrictions.”