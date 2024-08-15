We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Itron (ITRI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Itron (ITRI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Itron is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 617 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Itron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI's full-year earnings has moved 18.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ITRI has returned 27.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Itron is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Airgain (AIRG - Free Report) . The stock is up 113.8% year-to-date.
For Airgain, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Itron is a member of the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.3% this year, meaning that ITRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Airgain falls under the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +40.8%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Itron and Airgain. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.