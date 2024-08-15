We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 23.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.1%. This shows that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Funko-A (FNKO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 22% year-to-date.
In Funko-A's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Funko-A falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.7%.
BJ's Wholesale Club and Funko-A could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.