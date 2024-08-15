Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BDORY vs. NABZY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Banco Do Brasil SA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while National Australia Bank Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that BDORY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BDORY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 1.28, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 15.77. We also note that BDORY has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42.

Another notable valuation metric for BDORY is its P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 1.82.

These metrics, and several others, help BDORY earn a Value grade of A, while NABZY has been given a Value grade of D.

BDORY stands above NABZY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BDORY is the superior value option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) - free report >>

National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper