H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

HRB Quick Quote HRB - Free Report) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how H&R Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation: $652.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $651.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Revenues- U.S. royalties: $51.73 million versus $43.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation: $134.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenues- International: $88.73 million versus $78.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change. Revenues- Refund Transfers: $21.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Revenues- Tax Identity Shield: $16.58 million versus $17.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change. Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan: $33.99 million compared to the $36.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year. Revenues- Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance: $4.23 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1374.2% change. Revenues- Other: $18.92 million versus $16.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change. Revenues- Wave: $25.82 million compared to the $25.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenues- Emerald Card: $14.60 million compared to the $11.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for H&R Block here>>>
Shares of H&R Block have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
