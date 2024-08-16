We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 107 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BYDDY has returned about 0.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 13.3% on average. This shows that Byd Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Honda Motor (HMC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.5% year-to-date.
For Honda Motor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.4% so far this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Honda Motor is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Byd Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.