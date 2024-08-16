We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLBT's full-year earnings has moved 13.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CLBT has gained about 72.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 10%. This means that Cellebrite DI Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Genpact (G - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Genpact's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cellebrite DI Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.9% so far this year, meaning that CLBT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Genpact falls under the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.8%.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. and Genpact could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.