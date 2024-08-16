We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy NetScout Systems (NTCT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
NetScout Systems (NTCT - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NTCT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.75 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.24. NTCT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.54 and as low as 8.22, with a median of 9.92, all within the past year.
Finally, investors should note that NTCT has a P/CF ratio of 10.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.88. Over the past year, NTCT's P/CF has been as high as 14 and as low as 8.69, with a median of 10.94.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that NetScout Systems is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NTCT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.