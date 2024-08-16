We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Genpact (G) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Genpact (G - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. G is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.69, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.76. G's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.05 and as low as 9.75, with a median of 10.95, all within the past year.
G is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.48. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. G's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.56. Within the past year, G's PEG has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.31.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that G has a P/CF ratio of 9.08. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. G's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.80. G's P/CF has been as high as 13.45 and as low as 7.46, with a median of 8.68, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Genpact's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that G is an impressive value stock right now.