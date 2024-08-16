We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PYPL or BL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) and BlackLine (BL - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Paypal is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while BlackLine has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PYPL has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
PYPL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.38, while BL has a forward P/E of 24.41. We also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BL currently has a PEG ratio of 5.73.
Another notable valuation metric for PYPL is its P/B ratio of 3.37. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BL has a P/B of 9.83.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PYPL's Value grade of B and BL's Value grade of F.
PYPL has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BL, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PYPL is the superior option right now.