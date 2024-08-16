Sonos (SONO), Sporty & Rich Unveil Limited Edition Headphones

Sonos, Inc. ( SONO Quick Quote SONO - Free Report) , in collaboration with Sporty & Rich, has launched Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones. These headphones are exclusively available for $449 on the Sporty & Rich website and at their NYC flagship location. During the peak of the tenniscore trend, major tennis tournaments have evolved into cultural events where celebrities and influencers showcase the latest fashion, a shift fully embraced by luxury brands. Emily Oberg, founder of Sporty & Rich, was seen incorporating Sonos' newly released headphones, Sonos Ace, into her everyday looks. This inspired Sonos to collaborate with her on creating an accessory that seamlessly blends fashion and function, perfect for a courtside look, added Sonos. These headphones also deliver the signature Sonos Ace sound, including lossless and spatial audio, top-notch Active Noise Cancellation and Aware Mode for environmental awareness. They feature a sleek design with metal accents, matte finishes and a soft vegan leather interior for comfort.
The Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones boast unique features. These include a Sporty & Rich logo on the left earcup and have custom green touches throughout.
The green touches are a nod to Sporty & Rich’s "verde" color while simultaneously highlighting the history of tennis being played on grass courts. The packaging looks like the popular tote bags tennis players use to carry their racquets, balls and other court essentials, highlighted Sonos. The tie-up with Sporty & Rich is an effort by SONO to further boost marketing for its latest headphones. In June 2024, the company forayed into the headphone market by launching its first headphones, the Sonos Ace. The Sonos Ace is an over-the-ear Bluetooth headphone which also features a home theatre experience, powered by Sonos' new TrueCinema technology. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Sonos operates as a consumer electronics company that is primarily involved in the manufacturing of speakers with immersive sound experiences. Sonos’ third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues increased 6% year over year to $397.1 million, primarily benefiting from the launch of Sonos Ace earlier this quarter. However, the company lowered sales guidance owing to the setbacks associated with a new app rollout, which delayed the two major new product releases planned for the fiscal fourth quarter. SONO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 16.9% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 5.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider Badger Meter, Inc. ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, BMI delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.2% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. Itron, Inc. ( ITRI Quick Quote ITRI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 26% and delivered an earnings surprise of 57.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ITRI delivered an earnings surprise of 26.04%.
