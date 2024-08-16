Back to top

Momentum ETFs to Play as Wall Street Rallies?

Stocks surged higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite rising more than 2.3%, the S&P 500 gaining more than 1.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing about 1.4%, or roughly 550 points.

Following a tough start to August, stocks have rebounded. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed its lowest year-over-year increase since early 2021, allowing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to recover losses from earlier in the month.

Retail giant Walmart (WMT - Free Report) was a major focus, with its stock jumping more than 6% on Thursday following a largely positive earnings report. Walmart topped both earnings and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

 

Retail Sales and Jobless Claims Data

Retail sales data for July showed a surprising 1% increase, significantly surpassing Wall Street's forecast of a 0.4% rise, hinting at strong consumer resilience. Additionally, weekly jobless claims dropped to 227,000, below expectations and contributing to the market’s gains.

 

Tech Stocks Turn Around

Tech stocks – once the blue-eyed boys of Wall Street – recently suffered due to doubts over the faster success of AI Investments.  But that beaten-down space has also turned around. The cues of Fed rate cuts as early as in September probably have helped this space rebound. The AI behemoth NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) has gained 4.1% on Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK - Free Report) has advanced 2.9%.

 

Momentum ETFs to Gain

As such, most of the related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will likely see a nice boost. Notably, high-beta and high-momentum products are expected to outperform in the near term and are intriguing choices for a short spell. High-beta ETFs experience larger gains than the broader market counterparts in a bullish market, while momentum investing looks to capture profits from buying hot stocks.

These include Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB - Free Report) , iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM - Free Report) , Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (PDP - Free Report) , Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO - Free Report) and Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM - Free Report) .


 


