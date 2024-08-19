Is JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 05/11/2016, smart beta exchange traded fund JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (
JPME Quick Quote JPME - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by J.P. Morgan, and has been able to amass over $395.71 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Russell Midcap Diversified Factor Index.
The JP Morgan Diversified Factor US Mid Cap Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach that combines risk-based portfolio construction with multi-factor security selection, including value, quality and momentum factors.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.24%.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.79%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 11.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector; Healthcare and Real Estate round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Jefferies Financial (
JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) accounts for about 0.46% of the fund's total assets, followed by Targa Resources Corp ( TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) and Diamondback Energy Inc ( FANG Quick Quote FANG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.3% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has added roughly 9.83% so far, and is up about 16.83% over the last 12 months (as of 08/19/2024). JPME has traded between $79.30 and $100.94 in this past 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 1.04 and standard deviation of 16.87% for the trailing three-year period. With about 361 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $66.19 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $87.31 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
