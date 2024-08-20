We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Weibo (WB) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $435.11 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Weibo metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Value-added service' will reach $56.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Advertising and marketing' should come in at $378.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily active users (DAUs)' of 259.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 258 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' will reach 597.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 599 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Weibo here>>>
Shares of Weibo have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WB is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>