Are Investors Undervaluing AdvanSix (ASIX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ASIX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.52, which compares to its industry's average of 23.04. Over the past year, ASIX's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.05 and as low as 6.08, with a median of 9.41.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ASIX has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.58.
Finally, investors should note that ASIX has a P/CF ratio of 9.36. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ASIX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.33. Over the past 52 weeks, ASIX's P/CF has been as high as 10.29 and as low as 3.95, with a median of 5.61.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that AdvanSix is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ASIX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.