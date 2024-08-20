Back to top

Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armstrong World Industries is one of 91 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AWI has moved about 24.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.1% on average. As we can see, Armstrong World Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armstrong World Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, so AWI is performing better in this area. Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Armstrong World Industries and Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.


