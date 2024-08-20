We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MediaAlpha (MAX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MediaAlpha, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 316 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MediaAlpha, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAX's full-year earnings has moved 500% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that MAX has returned about 52.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 10.4% on average. This means that MediaAlpha, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.9%.
For Trane Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, MediaAlpha, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.8% this year, meaning that MAX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Trane Technologies is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on MediaAlpha, Inc. and Trane Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.