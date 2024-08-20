We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 280 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LINC's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that LINC has returned about 19.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.8% on average. This means that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is La-Z-Boy (LZB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 13.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, La-Z-Boy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, so LINC is performing better in this area.
La-Z-Boy, however, belongs to the Furniture industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +22.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and La-Z-Boy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.