Image: Bigstock

CSIQ or ENPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Solar stocks are likely familiar with Canadian Solar (CSIQ - Free Report) and Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Canadian Solar has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Enphase Energy has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CSIQ likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ENPH has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CSIQ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.12, while ENPH has a forward P/E of 45.18. We also note that CSIQ has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENPH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85.

Another notable valuation metric for CSIQ is its P/B ratio of 0.26. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ENPH has a P/B of 17.82.

These metrics, and several others, help CSIQ earn a Value grade of A, while ENPH has been given a Value grade of D.

CSIQ stands above ENPH thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CSIQ is the superior value option right now.


