We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Beyond Buffett: Can Berkshire Outperform S&P 500 ETFs?
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tracey Ryniec, Zacks Senior Equity Strategist, about investing like Warren Buffett and the future of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) in a post-Buffett era.
Warren Buffett is one of the greatest and most respected investors of all time, so investors closely monitor all his moves. It was recently reported that Berkshire cut its Apple (AAPL - Free Report) stake by 50% last quarter and added to its massive cash hoard. While the reasons for the sale were not disclosed, many interpreted it as a sign of Buffett’s concerns about stock market valuations.
There are many questions about succession at Berkshire, particularly after the passing of Charlie Munger. We discuss why Buffett's decision to sell Apple may reflect cash management for succession planning.
Greg Abel, currently vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is set to succeed Buffett at the helm of the company. Buffett’s deputies, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, will also be involved in managing Berkshire’s vast equity portfolio.
The Financial Times recently examined the performance of these two investment lieutenants and concluded that their portfolios often lagged behind both the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) and Berkshire itself.
Moreover, while Berkshire has significantly outperformed the broader market over several decades, its most substantial outperformance occurred in the earlier years when the conglomerate was much smaller.
Buffett has long recommended that most investors stick with low-cost index funds. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) charge just 0.03% each, but the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG - Free Report) fee of 0.02% makes it the cheapest in this space.
The legendary investor favors companies with “economic moats,” which he describes as "economic castles protected by unbreachable moats.” In simple terms, a moat is a unique competitive advantage that enables a company to outperform others in the same industry over time.
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT - Free Report) invests in attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.