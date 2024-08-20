We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Investors Buy Target's (TGT) Stock as Q2 Earnings Approach?
Set to report its Q2 results on Wednesday, August 21, Target (TGT - Free Report) will be hoping to follow Walmart’s (WMT - Free Report) footsteps with its omnichannel retail peer exceeding quarterly top and bottom line expectations last Thursday.
Notably, Walmart’s stock is up +7% since its strong Q2 results and has now soared +40% year to date to largely outperform Target’s +2%. That said, let’s see if a post-earnings rally could be in store for Target and if it's time to buy TGT for a sharper rebound.
Target’s Q2 Expectations
With Target continuing to move past shrink among other inventory issues, its Q2 sales are projected to be up 2% to $25.23 billion. More importantly, Q2 earnings are expected at $2.18 per share which would be a 21% increase from EPS of $1.80 in the comparative quarter.
Target has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports but most recently missed Q1 EPS expectations by -1% in May with earnings at $2.03 per share compared to the Zacks Consensus of $2.05.
Growth & Outlook
Based on Zacks estimates, Target’s total sales are now slated to be virtually flat in its current fiscal 2025 but are expected to rise 3% in FY26 to $110.68 billion. On the bottom line, annual earnings are projected to rise 3% in FY25 and are forecasted to jump another 12% in FY26 to $10.39 per share.
Valuation Comparison
Trading at around $144, Target’s stock is at a 15.7X forward earnings multiple which is a noticeable discount to Walmart’s 30.1X and the S&P 500’s 23.4X. Furthermore, TGT trades well below its decade-long high of 30.4X forward earnings and is at a slight discount to the median of 16.3X during this period.
Bottom Line
Based on Target’s valuation and favorable growth trajectory its stock could certainly be in store for a post-earnings rally if the company can reach or exceed its Q2 expectations. For now, Target’s stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) as delivering promising quarterly results and positive guidance will be crucial to more upside in TGT.