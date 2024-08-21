We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Jackson Financial (JXN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Jackson Financial is one of 860 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Jackson Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JXN's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, JXN has moved about 64.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.8%. As we can see, Jackson Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Centerspace (CSR - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.5%.
For Centerspace, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Jackson Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 77 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, so JXN is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Centerspace belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +10.2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Jackson Financial and Centerspace as they attempt to continue their solid performance.