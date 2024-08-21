We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Boston Scientific is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1018 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BSX has returned about 35.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 10.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Boston Scientific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 97.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so BSX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 178-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved -1.4% year to date.
Boston Scientific and Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.