Is CSW Industrials (CSWI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CSW Industrials (CSWI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CSW Industrials is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSW Industrials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSWI's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CSWI has returned about 48.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 4.5%. This means that CSW Industrials is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fortuna Mining (FSM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 26.2% year-to-date.
For Fortuna Mining, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, CSW Industrials belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.2% so far this year, meaning that CSWI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Fortuna Mining belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved -12.5% year to date.
CSW Industrials and Fortuna Mining could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.