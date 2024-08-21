We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NMIH vs. CB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) and Chubb (CB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
NMI Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Chubb has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NMIH likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CB has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
NMIH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.61, while CB has a forward P/E of 12.83. We also note that NMIH has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.35.
Another notable valuation metric for NMIH is its P/B ratio of 1.49. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CB has a P/B of 1.70.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NMIH's Value grade of B and CB's Value grade of C.
NMIH sticks out from CB in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NMIH is the better option right now.