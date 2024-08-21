Back to top

Why You Shouldn't Ignore Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs

As our world becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, the frequency and severity of security breaches and threats continue to rise. These attacks have underscored the need to strengthen our cyber defenses, and spending on these products and services is likely to increase significantly in the coming years.

According to IDC, the global market for security products is expected to see double-digit growth over the next five years, with total revenue reaching $200 billion by 2028. McKinsey projects a $2 trillion market opportunity for cybersecurity technology and service providers.

While many companies may reduce discretionary spending amid rising economic uncertainty, cybersecurity is an area they cannot afford to neglect. Governments around the world also plan to increase spending in these areas.

Recent advances in AI present significant advantages for cybersecurity enforcement. However, the rise of artificial intelligence is also heightening risks from malware and ransomware.

Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) recently completed the acquisition of Splunk for $28 billion, as the networking equipment giant aims to enhance its AI-powered cybersecurity monitoring tools. We may see more M&A activity in this space.

Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) was recently in talks to acquire cloud security software provider Wiz for $23 billion, which would have been the largest acquisition ever for Google.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) CEO Satya Nadella has urged his staff to make cybersecurity a top priority following a global IT outage caused by a CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) software update.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) surged yesterday after reporting excellent results and providing a strong forecast. Several other cybersecurity firms have also reported strong results.

To learn about the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR - Free Report) , the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK - Free Report) , the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (IHAK - Free Report) and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.


