We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Prologis (PLD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed at $124.47, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.
Shares of the industrial real estate developer have depreciated by 1.22% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.38, showcasing a 6.15% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.9 billion, indicating a 7.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.43 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, indicating changes of -3.21% and +10.34%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Prologis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.3.
We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.28.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.