Curious about Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Semtech (SMTC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $212.42 million, down 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Semtech metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by end market- Infrastructure' to reach $60.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by end market- Industrial' will reach $116.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by end market- High-End Consumer' should come in at $35.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
