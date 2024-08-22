We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Devon Energy (DVN) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) . DVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.62. Over the past 52 weeks, DVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.82 and as low as 6.41, with a median of 8.04.
We also note that DVN holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DVN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.96. DVN's PEG has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.12, with a median of 0.15, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that DVN has a P/B ratio of 2.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.32. DVN's P/B has been as high as 3.07 and as low as 2.04, with a median of 2.46, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DVN has a P/S ratio of 1.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.04.
Finally, our model also underscores that DVN has a P/CF ratio of 4.41. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DVN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.73. Over the past year, DVN's P/CF has been as high as 5.74 and as low as 4.13, with a median of 4.64.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Devon Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DVN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.