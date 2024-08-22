We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) . TOL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.61, which compares to its industry's average of 11.02. Over the last 12 months, TOL's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.29 and as low as 5.64, with a median of 8.33.
Finally, we should also recognize that TOL has a P/CF ratio of 8.57. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.09. Over the past year, TOL's P/CF has been as high as 9.19 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 7.56.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Toll Brothers is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TOL feels like a great value stock at the moment.