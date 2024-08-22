We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
ACGL or CCCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Arch Capital Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ACGL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
ACGL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.63, while CCCS has a forward P/E of 29.85. We also note that ACGL has a PEG ratio of 1.90. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCCS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74.
Another notable valuation metric for ACGL is its P/B ratio of 1.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CCCS has a P/B of 3.57.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ACGL's Value grade of B and CCCS's Value grade of F.
ACGL stands above CCCS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ACGL is the superior value option right now.