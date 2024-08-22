We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NVIDIA Earnings Preview: Will It Beat Again?
Second quarter earnings season is winding down but not before the AI industry leader, NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA - Free Report) , reports its fiscal second quarter 2025 results. This is the report everyone has been waiting for.
Shares of NVIDIA are up 153% year-to-date. But over the last month, NVIDIA has cooled, and is up “just” 6.4%.
It now trades with a forward P/E of 48 but it has an attractive PEG ratio of just 1.3.
NVIDIA is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
Is NVIDIA an Earnings All-Star?
NVIDIA has beat 6 quarters in a row, all of those during the new “AI revolution.” It also has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years, both in 2022. That’s a great track record as it was beating throughout the difficult Covid pandemic years.
The analysts are bullish going into this report. One estimate has been revised higher on NVIDIA for the fiscal year in the last week.
Earnings are now expected to jump 107% year-over-year with the Zacks Consensus rising to $2.69 versus the $1.30 it made last year in fiscal 2024.
NVIDIA has been beating AND raising its earnings guidance the last few quarters.
It reports Fiscal Q2 2025 on Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024, after the market closes.
Will NVIDIA beat expectations again?