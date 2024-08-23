We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arch Capital Group (ACGL) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arch Capital Group is one of 860 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ACGL has returned 43.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14%. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.7% year-to-date.
For Enact Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.6% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Enact Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +10.8% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arch Capital Group and Enact Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.