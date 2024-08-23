We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bright Horizons Family Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFAM's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BFAM has moved about 44% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.8% on average. This means that Bright Horizons Family Solutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.9%.
Over the past three months, Reservoir Media, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bright Horizons Family Solutions belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.1% so far this year, so BFAM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Reservoir Media, Inc. however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #24. The industry has moved -2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Reservoir Media, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.