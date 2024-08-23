We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Hawkins (HWKN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hawkins (HWKN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Hawkins is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hawkins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, HWKN has moved about 72.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -4.3%. As we can see, Hawkins is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.2%.
Over the past three months, Newmont Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hawkins belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.3% so far this year, meaning that HWKN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Newmont Corporation, however, belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 59-stock industry is ranked #185. The industry has moved -12.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Hawkins and Newmont Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.