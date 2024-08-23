We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Avery Dennison (AVY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Avery Dennison is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avery Dennison is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AVY has moved about 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 6.7%. As we can see, Avery Dennison is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.8%.
Over the past three months, Brambles Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Avery Dennison belongs to the Office Supplies industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.1% so far this year, meaning that AVY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Brambles Ltd. however, belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #59. The industry has moved +12.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Avery Dennison and Brambles Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.