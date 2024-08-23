We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ARREF or SCCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are likely familiar with Amerigo Resources (ARREF - Free Report) and Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Amerigo Resources has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Southern Copper has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ARREF likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SCCO has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
ARREF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.94, while SCCO has a forward P/E of 23.69. We also note that ARREF has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05.
Another notable valuation metric for ARREF is its P/B ratio of 1.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SCCO has a P/B of 9.28.
Based on these metrics and many more, ARREF holds a Value grade of A, while SCCO has a Value grade of D.
ARREF sticks out from SCCO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ARREF is the better option right now.