We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Boot Barn is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BOOT has returned 85.5% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 15.1%. This shows that Boot Barn is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 201.8%.
Over the past three months, Carvana's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 87.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Boot Barn belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.2% this year, meaning that BOOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Carvana falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #69. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.3%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Boot Barn and Carvana. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.