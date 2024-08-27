We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Carriage Services (CSV) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carriage Services (CSV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carriage Services is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carriage Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSV's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CSV has returned 29.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 7.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Carriage Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.7% year-to-date.
In Philip Morris' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Carriage Services belongs to the Funeral Services industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so CSV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Philip Morris falls under the Tobacco industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Carriage Services and Philip Morris as they attempt to continue their solid performance.