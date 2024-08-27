We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Amalgamated Financial is one of 860 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amalgamated Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAL's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AMAL has moved about 20.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 15.8%. This means that Amalgamated Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) . The stock is up 48.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amalgamated Financial belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, meaning that AMAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amalgamated Financial and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.