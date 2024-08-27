We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
POWL or ETN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Electronics sector have probably already heard of Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) and Eaton (ETN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Powell Industries and Eaton are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that POWL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
POWL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.05, while ETN has a forward P/E of 28.01. We also note that POWL has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34.
Another notable valuation metric for POWL is its P/B ratio of 5.29. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ETN has a P/B of 6.20.
Based on these metrics and many more, POWL holds a Value grade of B, while ETN has a Value grade of C.
POWL stands above ETN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that POWL is the superior value option right now.