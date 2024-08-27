Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SVNLY or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY - Free Report) or Canadian Imperial Bank (CM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Canadian Imperial Bank has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SVNLY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SVNLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.38, while CM has a forward P/E of 10.84. We also note that SVNLY has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02.

Another notable valuation metric for SVNLY is its P/B ratio of 1.10. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.38.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SVNLY's Value grade of B and CM's Value grade of C.

SVNLY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SVNLY is the superior option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper