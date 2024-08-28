Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLP Quick Quote XLP - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $17.53 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. XLP seeks to match the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.62%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Procter + Gamble Co/the (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) accounts for about 14.70% of total assets, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) and Walmart Inc ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 72.14% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 16% so far this year and was up about 16.79% in the last one year (as of 08/27/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $66.22 and $82.42.
The ETF has a beta of 0.58 and standard deviation of 13.43% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 40 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XLP is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (
IYK Quick Quote IYK - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC Quick Quote VDC - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has $1.31 billion in assets, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $7.08 billion. IYK has an expense ratio of 0.40% and VDC charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $17.53 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. XLP seeks to match the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.62%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Procter + Gamble Co/the (PG - Free Report) accounts for about 14.70% of total assets, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST - Free Report) and Walmart Inc (WMT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 72.14% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 16% so far this year and was up about 16.79% in the last one year (as of 08/27/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $66.22 and $82.42.
The ETF has a beta of 0.58 and standard deviation of 13.43% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 40 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XLP is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has $1.31 billion in assets, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $7.08 billion. IYK has an expense ratio of 0.40% and VDC charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.