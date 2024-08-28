Is Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (
QQQE Quick Quote QQQE - Free Report) made its debut on 03/21/2012, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Direxion. It has amassed assets over $1.36 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, QQQE seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index.
The NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index consists of companies in the NASDAQ-100 Index but each of the securities is initially set at a weight of 1.00% of the Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on NASDAQ based on capitalization.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for QQQE, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.88%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 37.30% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Charter Communications Inc-A (
CHTR Quick Quote CHTR - Free Report) accounts for about 1.32% of the fund's total assets, followed by Mercadolibre Inc ( MELI Quick Quote MELI - Free Report) and Old Dominion Freight Line ( ODFL Quick Quote ODFL - Free Report) .
QQQE's top 10 holdings account for about 11.93% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 5.61% and was up about 18.47% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 08/27/2024), respectively. QQQE has traded between $70.45 and $92.06 during this last 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 21.72% for the trailing three-year period, which makes QQQE a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Growth ETF (
VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $135.30 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $287.09 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.
Bottom Line
