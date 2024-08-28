We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Paymentus (PAY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Paymentus is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Paymentus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, PAY has returned 28.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 11.6% on average. This means that Paymentus is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.7%.
The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Paymentus belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.7% this year, meaning that PAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Palantir Technologies Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Paymentus and Palantir Technologies Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.