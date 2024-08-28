We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is TechnipFMC (FTI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is FMC Technologies (FTI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
FMC Technologies is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FMC Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that FTI has returned about 33% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 6.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FMC Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Precision Drilling (PDS - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.6%.
In Precision Drilling's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, FMC Technologies belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, so FTI is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Precision Drilling falls under the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13%.
FMC Technologies and Precision Drilling could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.