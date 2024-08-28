We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Context Therapeutics Inc. is one of 1017 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Context Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNTX's full-year earnings has moved 15.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CNTX has moved about 121.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Context Therapeutics Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.8%.
For Co-Diagnostics, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Context Therapeutics Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 178 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that CNTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 57-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved +7.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Context Therapeutics Inc. and Co-Diagnostics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.