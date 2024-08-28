IBM to Shut Down China R&D Operations: Will the Stock Benefit?

Per a Bloomberg release,
International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) has recently decided to completely shut down its research and development (R&D) operations in China. This decision followed geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, affecting more than 1,000 IBM employees. A Strategic Shift for IBM?
The closure, a part of IBM’s strategy to better serve its global clients, reflects the decreasing significance of the Chinese market for U.S. tech firms, as local clients increasingly favor domestic providers. The decision also underscores IBM's focus on expanding profit margins amid a competitive global landscape.
As the Chinese economy faces a downturn and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, many other foreign firms have started shifting operations abroad. Foreign investments in China have slowed down due to concerns over Beijing's preference for local technology providers. The hardware sector is particularly sensitive in the current geopolitical climate, with the Sino-US conflict over crucial technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The China-based team, which specializes in developing hardware, such as servers and storage systems, will likely see its functions transferred to other countries, with India being a primary recipient of these operations. Will IBM Gain From the Proposed Move?
The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.
IBM Stock Price Performance
Shares of IBM have risen 35.6% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 25.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank of IBM and Key Picks
IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET ) , holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises and financials, and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. Harmonic Inc. ( HLIT ) enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. ( COMM ) is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 24.93%. CommScope currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2.
